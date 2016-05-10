BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 InspireMD Inc
* InspireMD reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.23
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 revenue $600,000 versus $500,000
* Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC