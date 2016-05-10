BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
May 10 Sino-global Shipping America Ltd
* Global announces fiscal year 2016 third quarter financial results; highlighted by a stronger balance sheet and more free cash flow
* Q3 revenue $1.2 million versus $2.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.09
* In January 2016, company formed a new subsidiary Sino-Global Shipping LA Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.