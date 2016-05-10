BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics
WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM
May 10 A. M. Castle & Co :
* Q1 sales $163.8 million, down 13.1 percent
* A. M. Castle & Co Reports first quarter 2016 results
Q1 loss per share $1.90 from continuing operations
Some Starbucks seeing a payment system outage, the issue is affecting chains across the U.S. and parts of Canada - CNBC