BRIEF-Shengjing Bank says elected Zhang Qiyang as chairman
Zhang Qiyang has been elected as chairman of board of directors
May 10 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
* Joint venture is expected to be completed later this year
* Rcl will sell a 51 percent stake in pullmantur and cdf to springwater
* Deal expected to result in an immaterial one-time gain, which will be excluded from rcl's key metrics
* Rcl will have a 49 percent stake, and retain full ownership of ships and planes currently operated by pullmantur and cdf
* Transaction is expected to have partially offsetting impacts on yields and expenses
* Net effect of deal on company's 2016 bottom line is expected to be neutral to marginally positive
Royal caribbean cruises ltd. And springwater capital announce joint venture
* Henderson Land to build office tower with retail facilities