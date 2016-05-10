May 10 Nortek Inc

* Amends and extends asset-based credit facility to increase borrowing capacity and improve financial and operational flexibility

* Revolving credit facility has been increased from $300 million to $325 million

* Accordion feature to increase revolving credit facility by up to an additional $125 million

* Maturity date has been extended from June 2017 to May 2021

* "amended ABL facility also provides nortek more favorable pricing and greater flexibility"

* Says maturity date has been extended from June 2017 to May 2021