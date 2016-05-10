May 10 Nortek Inc
* Amends and extends asset-based credit facility to increase
borrowing capacity and improve financial and operational
flexibility
* Revolving credit facility has been increased from $300
million to $325 million
* Accordion feature to increase revolving credit facility by
up to an additional $125 million
* Maturity date has been extended from June 2017 to May 2021
* "amended ABL facility also provides nortek more favorable
pricing and greater flexibility"
