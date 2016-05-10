May 10 (Reuters) -

* AMRI clarifies 2016 revenue guidance

* Company expects approximately 50% of its 2016 revenue to be realized in first half of year

* Continues to expect about 40% of 2016 adjusted eps to be realized in H1,corresponding 60% in second half of year, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)