BRIEF-Knot Offshore Partners qtrly net income $11.4 mln
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
May 10 Press Release
* Recommends shareholders vote for all iRobot board nominees
* Believe that ISS reached "wrong conclusion"
* Believe "long-term shareholder value would be put at risk" if co were to substantially cut research and development spending, as suggested by ISS, Red Mountain
* Irobot comments on iss recommendation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knot Offshore Partners - Total revenues were $45.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017
OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government on Tuesday said it planned to bring in regulations strengthening the rights of air passengers, which would cover cases of denied boarding, lost or damaged baggage and delays on the tarmac over a certain period of time.