May 10 Enbridge Inc :
* Enbridge inspects sites for safe restart after wildfires
* Crews have been inspecting facilities and pipelines in
Fort Mcmurray region
* As fires retreat in some areas, Enbridge workers have been
able to conduct field assessments of several of its sites
* Currently finalizing plans to repair and restart system
and working to assess available utility power supply needed to
safely return to service
* Inspections of Athabasca and Cheecham terminal facilities
indicate they have been largely unaffected by fires
* As of May 10, Enbridge Cheecham facility remains closed
* All enbridge pipelines in and out of Cheecham terminal
continue to be isolated and shut down
* Limited volumes are currently flowing on Line 19,
initiating out of Kirby Lake facility
* Athabasca terminal continues to operate with a minimum
staff complement.
