UPDATE 3-Home Depot's profit tops on higher sales of big-ticket items
* Shares hit record high at $160.83 (Adds details from conference call, updates shares)
May 10 Shawcor Ltd
* Shawcor Ltd. announces amendments to its senior notes agreement and credit facility
* Shawcor Ltd - Increase in permitted total debt to EBITDA covenant to 4.25 to 1.00 for fiscal quarters ending Sept 30, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016
* Shawcor Ltd - Amendments to agreements include reduction in size of credit facility from US$400 million to US$325 million
* Shawcor Ltd says will incur fees and expenses to implement these amendments of approximately US$1.5 million in Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* On conf call- Q1 Interline sales growth outpaced the company average