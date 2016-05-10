May 10 Whitecap Resources Inc:
* Whitecap resources Inc. announces acquisition of high
quality low decline oil assets, $470 million financing and
increased 2016 guidance
* Says deal valued at $595 million
* Entered into an agreement to purchase premium oil assets
in Western Canada
* Acquisition will be funded through a concurrent $470
million bought deal financing and Whitecap's existing credit
facilities
* After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive
on key measures including 11% on total proved plus probable
reserves
* After giving effect to financing, acquisition is accretive
12% on 2017 funds flow and production per share
* Sees 2016 average production 45,300 boe/d
* Underwriters agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 51.1
million subscription receipts at price of $9.20 per subscription
receipt
* Pre-acquisition forecast for 2016 average production was
39,500 boe/d
