May 10 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Receives FDA affirmation for design of proposed omadacycline oral only skin infection phase 3 study: opportunity to accelerate access to broader oral-only markets

* FDA affirms chosen comparator, primary endpoint for Phase 3 study

* Study, if conducted, would initiate following reporting of top-line data from IV-to-Oral ABSSSI Phase 3 study

* Potential to include oral-only skin study in projected NDA filing in first half of 2018

* Top-line data from Phase 3 registration study for CABP is expected as early as Q3 of 2017