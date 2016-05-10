BRIEF-Rewardstream Solutions partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
* Rewardstream partners with Greenprofit Solutions to expand reach in financial services
May 10 Accretive Health Inc:
* Accretive health reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly gaap net services revenue of $352.2 million, compared to $11.0 million for Q1 of 2015
* Zecotek provides update to exclusive distribution agreement with ebo optoelectronics and establishes subsidiary in china