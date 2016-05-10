May 10 Vectrus Inc
* Raising lower end of 2016 guidance for revenue, diluted
eps and free cash flow
* Now expect 2016 revenue to be in range of $1,150 million
to $1,190 million
* Now expect 2016 diluted eps to be in range of $2.02 to
$2.31
* Now expect 2016 free cash flow to be in range of $22
million to $30 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $1.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For quarter ended april 1, 2016 , company ended with total
backlog of $2.5 billion and funded backlog of $1.0 billion
* Vectrus posts strong first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.61
* Q1 revenue $310.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.1
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.61
