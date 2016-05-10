May 10 Vectrus Inc

* Raising lower end of 2016 guidance for revenue, diluted eps and free cash flow

* Now expect 2016 revenue to be in range of $1,150 million to $1,190 million

* Now expect 2016 diluted eps to be in range of $2.02 to $2.31

* Now expect 2016 free cash flow to be in range of $22 million to $30 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.23, revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter ended april 1, 2016 , company ended with total backlog of $2.5 billion and funded backlog of $1.0 billion

* Vectrus posts strong first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 revenue $310.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.61