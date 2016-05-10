MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 16
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 10 Turtle Beach Corp
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $168.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22, revenue view $22.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Turtle beach reports first quarter 2016 results
* Sees q2 loss per share about $0.23
* Q1 loss per share $0.26
* Q1 revenue $24 million versus i/b/e/s view $21.8 million
* Sees q2 2016 revenue about $25 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $165 million to $175 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
DUBAI, May 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.