BRIEF-Prime Living appoints Jan Severa chairman
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Encore Capital Group Inc
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $289 million versus I/B/E/S view $303.8 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $1.31
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 16 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from Oct. 1, 2018.