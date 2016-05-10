May 10 Alarm.Com Holdings Inc
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $238.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $53.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* alarm.com holdings inc says for q2 saas and license
revenue is expected to be in range of $41.2 million to $41.4
million
* alarm.com holdings inc says 2016 saas and license revenue
is expected to be in range of $170.0 million to $170.5 million
* alarm.com reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue $59 million versus i/b/e/s view $53.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.47 to
$0.49
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $239 million to $242.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
