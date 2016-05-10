May 10 Fogo De Chao Inc
* Q1 same restaurant sales rose 1.1 percent
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $297.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $290 million to $294 million
* Sees 2016 company-owned comparable restaurant sales growth
of 0% to 1%
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $28 million to $32
million
* Fogo de chão, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $68.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $71.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 earnings per share view $0.93 to $0.96
including items
