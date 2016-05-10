May 10 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

* As of March 31, 2016, company had $2.3 billion of funded backlog compared to $2.4 billion as of november 30, 2015

* During Q2 of fiscal 2015, company initiated a competitive improvement program

* Under CIP, company expects an estimated 500 headcount reduction in its total employee population.

* Estimates that it will incur restructuring and related costs over four-year cip of approximately $110 million

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $356.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)