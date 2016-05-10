May 10 Laredo Petroleum Inc

* Commencement of an underwritten public offering of 9,500,000 shares of its common stock

* To use net proceeds from sale of shares of common stock to repay borrowings under its senior secured credit facility

* Laredo petroleum announces offering of common stock