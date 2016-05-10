BRIEF-Prime Living appoints Jan Severa chairman
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp :
* Book value per share was $19.68 as of march 31, 2016, as compared to $20.13 as of December 31, 2015
* Cherry hill mortgage investment corporation announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.94
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 16 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from Oct. 1, 2018.