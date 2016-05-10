May 10 Quantum Corp

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $120 million versus I/B/E/S view $119.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 total revenue of $111 million to $115 million

* Sees Q1 GAAP and non-GAAP loss per share of $0.02 to $0.03 and $0.01 to $0.02, respectively

* Sees Q1 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of 43-44 percent

* Sees fiscal 2017 total revenue of at least $500 million

* Sees fiscal 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.01 and $0.04, respectively

* FY2016 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $475.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S