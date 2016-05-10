May 10 Albemarle Corp
* Lithium and advanced materials reported net sales of
$216.2 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of 8.8%
* Albemarle corp says reported free cash flow is expected to
range between $450 million and $550 million in 2016
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.90 to $4.25
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.67, revenue view $3.39
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Albemarle Corp says Q1 total net sales unfavorably
impacted by currency exchange as well as divestiture of flame
retardants and specialty chemicals businesses
* Refining solutions reported net sales of $170.6 million in
Q1 of 2016, a decrease of 4.8%
* Albemarle reports first quarter 2016 results and increases
annual guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $2.02
* Q1 sales $865.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $814.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.12
* Sees 2016 sales $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion
