BRIEF-Prime Living appoints Jan Severa chairman
JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN
May 10 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc :
* Qtrly funds from operations per share $0.65
* Q1 FFO per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "not expecting significant inflation-based or participating rents in 2016"
* Corenergy releases first quarter 2016 results
Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.96
FRANKFURT, May 16 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from Oct. 1, 2018.