May 10 C&J Energy Services Ltd :
* Recorded a non-cash, pre-tax charge of $314.8 million for
q1 related to impairment of goodwill
* Pre-Tax charge of $314.8 million related to impairment of
remaining goodwill associated with well support services segment
* Also incurred non-cash, pre-tax charge of $66.9 million
for Q1 related to PP&E and other intangible assets
* C&J energy services announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.61
* Q1 loss per share $3.65
* Q1 revenue $269.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $312.6
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.69 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
