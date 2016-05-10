BRIEF-Prime Living appoints Jan Severa chairman
* JAN SEVERA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 10 Gaiam Inc :
* Combined gross proceeds of these transactions total approximately $180 million.
* To sell its branded consumer product business
* Sequential brands group and its operating partner Fit For Life Llc to acquire Gaiam's branded consumer products business for $167 million in cash
* Says will change its corporate name from Gaiam, Inc. To Gaia, Inc. And will continue to trade on NASDAQ under current ticker "GAIA"
* Says expects its current net operating loss carryforwards will offset majority of gain realized from sale
* Gaiam to sell branded products business to focus on lifestyle streaming media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, May 16 The European Energy Exchange (EEX) said it will launch power future contracts for Austria's electricity market on June 26 in response to the planned split of the German-Austrian price zone approved by regulators from Oct. 1, 2018.