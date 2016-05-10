May 10 Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Deal expected to add approximately $22 million of revenue and $20 million of adjusted ebitda on a full year run rate basis

* Pro forma annual financial projections being increased to $172 - $177 million of revenue and adjusted ebitda of $112 - $115 million

* Post closing, co's total guaranteed minimum royalties expected to increase from approximately $360 million to over $500 million

* Acquisition expected to widen adjusted ebitda margin for sequential by more than 300 basis points

* Sequential brands group inc says acquisition will be funded by a combination of cash and debt financing

* Signed long-term licensing agreements for gaiam's core categories, which will become effective upon closing of deal

