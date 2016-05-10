May 10 Sequential Brands Group Inc
* Deal expected to add approximately $22 million of revenue
and $20 million of adjusted ebitda on a full year run rate basis
* Pro forma annual financial projections being increased to
$172 - $177 million of revenue and adjusted ebitda of $112 -
$115 million
* Post closing, co's total guaranteed minimum royalties
expected to increase from approximately $360 million to over
$500 million
* Acquisition expected to widen adjusted ebitda margin for
sequential by more than 300 basis points
* Sequential brands group inc says acquisition will be
funded by a combination of cash and debt financing
* Signed long-term licensing agreements for gaiam's core
categories, which will become effective upon closing of deal
* Acquisition will be funded by a combination of cash and
debt financing
* Sequential brands group signs definitive agreement to
acquire gaiam yoga brand
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)