May 10 Abraxas Petroleum Corp Says Maintains Its Stated Production Guidance Of 5,800

* After applying additional free cash flow to paying down borrowings currently have $123.0 million outstanding on revolving line of credit

* Abraxas petroleum corp says signed a proposal and expect to close on sale of some overriding royalty interests for $2.8 million in coming week

* Says maintains its stated production guidance of 5,800-6,300 boepd for year

* Abraxas petroleum corp says post close expect to reduce borrowings further to approximately $120.0 million

* 15% drop in production from q1 to q2 of 2016

* 6,300 boepd for year

* Abraxas announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue $15.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S