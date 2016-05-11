May 10 Consolidated Water Co Ltd

* Says completed during this past quarter acquisition of a 51% interest in aerex industries inc. For $7.7 million in cash

* Qtrly net revenue $14 million versus 14.7 million

* Consolidated water co. ltd. Reports first quarter operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14