May 10 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc :

* Warrants will have an exercise price of $5.30 , are exercisable immediately, and will have a term of five years

* Says co's common stock will begin trading on nasdaq capital market under symbol ''vtgn" on may 11 , 2016

* Says announced pricing of its public offering of 2.4 million shares of common stock and warrants

* Stocks and warrants priced at a combined price to public of $4.25 for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million

* Vistagen announces nasdaq listing and pricing of $10.0 million public offering