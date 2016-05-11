UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank wants former bosses to pay for past misconduct
* Settlements would be significant step in breaking with past (Adds CEO comments)
May 10 Oneroof Energy Group Inc :
* Says its chief financial officer, Dan Halvorson , has resigned effective may 6, 2016
* Says co is conducts a search for a permanent chief financial officer
* Oneroof Energy announces resignation of chief financial officer and names John Bunnel as interim chief financial officer
* Files for potential debt shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing