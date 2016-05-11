BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 10 Newalta Corp :
* Qtrly loss per share $0.73
* Q1 negative FFO per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue $48.6 million versus $97.5 million last year
* Prior to impact of Fort Mcmurray wildfire, maintained 2016 floor guidance for adjusted EBITDA
* Says reduced upper end of guidance for year to reflect impact of contract extension
* Full year adjusted EBITDA guidance range is now $20 million to $30 million
* Guidance for capital expenditures remains unchanged at approximately $15 million
* Newalta reports first quarter 2016 results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: