BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 10 Laredo Petroleum
* Board of directors has approved a revised capital budget of $420 million for 2016
* Increases estimated 2016 production to 16.1 - 16.4 million boe
* Expects to operate three horizontal rigs for entirety of 2016, anticipates drilling approximately 45 to 49 gross horizontal wells
* Earth model combined with optimized completions on all wells in 2016
* Laredo Petroleum increases 2016 full-year capital budget and production guidance
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members