May 10 Alterra Power Corp :

* Qtrly revenue was $14.9 million, down 9% from comparative quarter

* Jimmie Creek project is expected to generate first power in June 2016

* Qtrly net loss of $2.0 million versus $16.3 million loss

* Alterra Power announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 and annual general meeting

