BRIEF-Shire's angioedema drug succeeds in late-stage study
* Shire's investigational treatment lanadelumab reduces hereditary angioedema monthly attack rate by 87% versus placebo in phase 3 26-week pivotal trial
May 10 Cathedral Energy Services Ltd
* Qtrly diluted per share $0.27
* Cathedral energy services reports results for 2016 Q1
Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members