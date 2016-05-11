May 11 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd

* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd announces 2016 first quarter results

* Production in quarter averaged 9,582 boe/d (55 pct liquids), an increase of 18 pct over Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.06

* Re-Affirming its 2016 annual average production guidance of between 8,700-9,700 boe/d

* Qtrly total revenue $19.6 million versus $25.3 million

* As a result of activity in Q1, tamarack is currently exceeding internal expectations

* Should commodity prices change for a sustained period, company will look to adjust its 2016 capital expenditure program

* Co's first half 2016 average production is on target to be within upper half of its guidance range of 9,100 to 9,600 boe/d. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)