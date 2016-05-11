May 11 SEMAFO Inc :
* Qtrly gold production of 61,300 ounces compared to 65,200
ounces for same period in 2015
* Qtrly gold sales of $74.6 million compared to $74.0
million for same period in 2015
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Says total exploration budget increased to $18.0 million
following positive results at mana and natougounatougou
development
* SEMAFO: cash flow from operations of $35.2 million in
first quarter 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
