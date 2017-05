May 11 Rave Restaurant Group Inc

* Qtrly pie five comparable store retail sales decreased 4.0% from same period of prior year

* Identified root causes and corrective actions that will take place over coming quarters

* Rave restaurant group, inc. Reports third fiscal quarter financial results

* Q3 revenue $15.3 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.12