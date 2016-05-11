May 11 Unigold Inc

* Unigold inc says has increased size of its previously announced private placement, disclosed in a press release dated may 2, 2016, from c$2.5 million to c$4 million

* Proceeds from increased offering will be used to fund company's continued exploration and development of its gold assets in dominican republic

* Under increased offering, company may issue up to about 13.3 million units of company at a price of c$0.30 per unit

* Unigold announces increase to brokered private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)