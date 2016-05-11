May 11 Terra Firma Capital Corp
* On april 25, 2016, one of co's borrowers filed notice of
intention to make proposal under bankruptcy and insolvency act
(canada)
* Total loan exposure to borrower is approximately $13.9
million and is secured
* Already commenced enforcing its security on loans, but
process has been temporarily stayed by filing of noi
* In short term, anticipate that there may be a negative
impact on ability to earn income on outstanding amounts
* Terra firma capital corporation reports results for the
three months ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to c$4.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
