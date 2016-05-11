May 11 Terra Firma Capital Corp

* On april 25, 2016, one of co's borrowers filed notice of intention to make proposal under bankruptcy and insolvency act (canada)

* Total loan exposure to borrower is approximately $13.9 million and is secured

* Already commenced enforcing its security on loans, but process has been temporarily stayed by filing of noi

* In short term, anticipate that there may be a negative impact on ability to earn income on outstanding amounts

* Terra firma capital corporation reports results for the three months ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to c$4.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.00

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)