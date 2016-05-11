BRIEF-NSN says conversion of 13th series convertible bonds into shares
* Says 900 million won worth of its 13th series convertible bonds have been converted into 256,189 shares of the co, at 3,513 won/share
May 11 Ingenico Group Sa
* Ingenico epayments names international payments veteran joe leija general manager for north america Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 18 Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.