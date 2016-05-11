May 11 Homestreet Inc
* HomeStreet to acquire certain assets, branches, and
deposits from the Bank Of Oswego
* Branches being acquired by homestreet bank are located in
Lake Oswego, Oregon
* Additionally, HomeStreet is acquiring certain other
assets, including loans totaling $42.9 million as of March 31,
2016
* To acquire certain assets and limited liabilities,
including deposits, from Bank Of Oswego relating to its two
branches in Lake Oswego
* Two Lake Oswego locations will continue to operate as Bank
Of Oswego until transaction is completed
* Upon closing, branches will become part of HomeStreet Bank
