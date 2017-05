May 11 Maxim Integrated Products Inc

* Kip Hagopian retires as chairman of maxim integrated's board of directors after 25 years of service

* Board of directors voted to give Hagopian title of Chairman Emeritus

* William Sullivan, currently a member of Maxim's board, will assume board chair position, effective immediately