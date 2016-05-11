May 11 Teuton Resources Corp
* Entered jv agreement with tudor gold corp, american creek
resources with respect to treaty creek property
* Tudor gold holding an immediate 60% interest and each of
american creek and teuton resources corp holding an immediate
20% interest
* Tudor gold has agreed to complete a minimum of $1 million
in exploration expenditures on treaty creek property during 2016
* Teuton will also receive 500,000 shares of tudor gold
* Treaty creek property to be joint ventured by tudor gold,
american creek and teuton
