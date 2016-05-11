BRIEF-Idea Cellular targets high data usage customers via offers on Flipkart
* Says Idea targets high data usage customers through offers on Flipkart
May 11 Duran Ventures Inc :
* Mineral assignment agreement for 80% owned Aguila Norte processing plant from chucara property
* Mineral assignment agreement to extract, process high grade precious,base metal mineral for its 80% owned aguila norte processing plant
* Acquires By Assignment The Chucara Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
FRANKFURT, May 18 Fund manager Union Investment on Thursday urged Deutsche Bank's shareholders to vote against measures that give the bank's board broad authorization for further capital increases.