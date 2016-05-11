May 11 Strongco Corp :

* Strongco announces first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly revenues decreased by 3% to $109.7 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05

* At March 31, 2016 equipment inventory was $176.7 million , down $22.3 million from December 31, 2015

* Says "market conditions are expected to remain challenging throughout balance of 2016 in Canada"

* Says "demand for heavy equipment and cranes is expected to remain weak throughout 2016"

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in Ontario larger scale construction activity is expected to remain low in 2016

* In response to current market conditions, weak outlook, management has made adjustments to cost structure, with layoffs, other cost reductions