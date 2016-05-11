BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores reports Q1 loss per share $2.86
* Qtrly comparable store sales decreased 8.8% as compared with prior year period
* SunCoke Energy Partners LP says currently, there is more than $130 million outstanding under unrestricted notes CUSIP
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Announces its restricted 7.375% senior notes due 2020 are eligible to be exchanged for freely tradable notes Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Home Capital announces James Lisson appointed to the board of directors; John Marsh steps down