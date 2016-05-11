BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Aben Resources Ltd :
* Board of directors announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 mln units at a price of $0.05 per unit
* Intends to utilize proceeds from private placement for exploration on newly acquired Iskut River, BC property
* Aben acquires Iskut River property between Snip and Eskay Creek gold mines
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024