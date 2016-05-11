BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 SGOCO Group Ltd:
* SGOCO announces entry into agreement for private placement of $7 million of unregistered ordinary shares of the company
* Will issue and sell to investor 1.9 million shares of unregistered ordinary shares of company at price per share of about US$3.68
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024