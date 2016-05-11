BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 Radius Gold Inc
* Radius Gold comments on media reports of temporary suspension of mining operations at KCA's Tambor mine in Guatemala
* Radius Gold Inc - Says is awaiting clarification of situation regarding Tambor and will provide further information as soon as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: