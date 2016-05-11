BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Daifuku
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$645 million ($21.30 million)
May 11 (Reuters) -
* Newtek Business Services Corp. Announces new stock repurchase program
* Company expects to finance repurchases with available liquidity
* Directors approved a new share repurchase program under which co may repurchase up to 150,000 shares
* Termination date for this new repurchase program will be on november 11, 2016
* Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc - increased size to $260 million of its offering of 1.875% convertible senior notes due 2024